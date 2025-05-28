KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Nurul Izzah Anwar today paid tribute to outgoing economy minister, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, saying many of his ideas will continue to shape national policy.

In a Facebook post, Nurul Izzah described Rafizi as someone who consistently stood up to authority and spoke truthfully.

“Many of his ideas, which will not be forgotten, will in fact be continued, refined and implemented — not because they come from him or me, but because they are what is right for Malaysia,” she said.

“Thinking like Rafizi will always be a strength, whether one is in government or not. The country needs bold ideas and actions, and I believe he still has much to contribute,” she added.

Nurul Izzah said she remains focused on strengthening the party, ensuring close oversight of its top leadership, and supporting the smooth continuation of key responsibilities.

Earlier today, Rafizi announced his resignation as Economy Minister, citing the loss of his party mandate after being defeated by Nurul Izzah in the PKR deputy president race.

His resignation takes effect on June 17, with Rafizi taking the remainder of his annual leave starting today.