KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Rafizi Ramli today announced his resignation from the post of Economy Minister, following a defeat for the deputy president post in the recent PKR party elections.

In a statement, Rafizi said he no longer holds the mandate to carry out his party’s reform agenda in government after the lost to Nurul Izzah Anwar.

“I joined politics to promote a new political culture rooted in accountability and the people’s mandate,” he said.

“My recent loss in the PKR elections means I no longer have the mandate from my party to translate the people’s agenda into government programmes,” he added.

Rafizi said he has submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“As is the practice in countries that uphold democratic principles, leaders who lose in party elections must make way for those who won to take their place in government,” he added.

The resignation will take effect on June 17, with Rafizi taking the remainder of his annual leave starting today.

Rafizi said he is confident that the civil service will continue to carry out the Economy Ministry’s reform programmes successfully.

On May 23, Rafizi lost the PKR deputy president post to Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah. She won 9,803 votes, while Rafizi received 3,866.