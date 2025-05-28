Loan shark enforcers charged in Johor for harassment, vandalism, and drug offences

JOHOR BARU, May 28 — Two men linked to an illegal money lending syndicate, commonly referred to as Ah Long, pleaded guilty in three separate Magistrates’ Courts here today to multiple charges, including vandalism and drug-related offences.

The accused, R. Sahswin, 25, and P. Yugendran, 31, admitted to charges of vandalising homes and vehicles by spraying paint. Both were sentenced to fines after their pleas were recorded.

Before Magistrate A. Shaarmini, the duo was fined RM4,500 each or ordered to serve 12 months in prison if they fail to pay.

According to the charge sheet, Sahswin and Yugendran had sprayed paint on a house fence in Jalan Jenawi 8, Taman Puteri Wangsa, causing losses worth over RM35. The offence occurred at 10.57pm on May 1.

Sahswin faced additional charges before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam, including splashing paint on a house, causing RM35 in damages, and on a Honda City, with repairs estimated at RM350. These acts occurred at Jalan Lading 11, Taman Puteri Wangsa at 10.40pm on May 1, and at another house in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak at 12.20pm on April 27. He was fined RM1,000 for these offences.

Meanwhile, Yugendran was fined RM2,200 or ordered to serve 12 months in prison by Magistrate Atifah Hazimah Wahab for splashing red paint on a house fence at Jalan Hang Jebat 4, Taman Skudai Baru. The act caused damages amounting to RM249.37 and was committed at 3.12pm on April 28.

Both were charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, which provides for up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Separately, Sahswin was also charged with criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening to burn down a house at Jalan Jenawi 8, Taman Puteri Wangsa, on May 9 at 3.20pm. He was charged under Section 507 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The court granted Sahswin bail of RM4,000 for this case and set June 11 for mention and submission of documents.

In addition, Sahswin and Yugendran faced charges for self-administering dangerous drugs under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Sahswin was fined RM2,500 or six months’ imprisonment, while Yugendran was fined RM1,800 or six months’ imprisonment. Both offences occurred at the Johor Baru North police headquarters on May 15. The court also ordered both men to undergo two years of supervision by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

The pair, along with a third accused, S.K. Kiren, 24, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing 20.04 grammes of cannabis. The offence allegedly took place at Jalan Inang 7, Taman Skudai Baru, on May 14 at 11.40pm.

They were charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and up to nine strokes of the cane upon conviction.

All three were granted bail of RM5,000 each with one surety.

Deputy public prosecutors Nor Afiqah Musa and Nik Noratini Nik Azman prosecuted, while lawyer V. Pushparajan represented the accused.

Yesterday, Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar revealed that the suspects were arrested on May 14 for their alleged involvement in a loan-sharking syndicate. The group is suspected of receiving payment to intimidate victims, vandalise properties, and lock house doors of individuals who failed to repay loans.

