KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) plans to introduce mandatory training for its leaders on laws regarding anti-money laundering, corruption, and tax compliance, Nurul Izzah Anwar announced today.

She said the move aims to strengthen internal governance as well as preventing money politics and misconduct within the party.

“The focus is on building good governance based on strong principles and sound knowledge,” she said in a Facebook post.

She added that the training will cover leaders at the central, state, and branch levels, and is part of wider efforts to ensure party members understand their responsibilities and uphold integrity in their roles.

Nurul Izzah also said that this step reflects the party’s commitment to lead by example and stay grounded in the reform values it has championed.

“We must be the example of the change we want to see in others,” she said.

This comes after Rafizi announced his resignation as economy minister following his loss to Nurul Izzah in the PKR deputy president race.

He was followed by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who also stepped down from his Cabinet post as natural resources and environmental sustainability minister after failing to retain his PKR vice-president post.