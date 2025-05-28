KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Following Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s resignation as economy minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has today announced his decision to step down as natural resources and environmental sustainability minister after failing to retain his PKR vice-presidency.

In a statement today, Nik Nazmi said his resignation will take effect on July 4, with him going on leave beginning tomorrow.

“I have submitted my resignation letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, effective July 4, 2025. I will be on leave starting tomorrow until July 3, 2025,” he said.

Nik Nazmi reflected on his tenure, highlighting key reforms achieved under his leadership, including amendments to the Environmental Quality Act 1974, increased transparency in environmental impact assessments, and significant progress in biodiversity protection.

“Malaysia became one of the earliest nations to submit the National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plan, which received recognition from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,” he noted.

He also cited accomplishments such as the passing of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act and the introduction of the much-needed Tariff Setting Mechanism in the water sector.

Nik Nazmi acknowledged that his Cabinet appointment had been influenced by his position as a PKR vice-president, which he lost in the party’s recent elections.

“Given that I was unable to retain the position, I have decided to resign as minister,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to civil servants, his office team, and stakeholders for their support, adding that he looks forward to resuming his responsibilities as Setiawangsa MP.

Quoting late British MP Tony Benn, Nik Nazmi said, “I am leaving the Cabinet to give more time to politics and public service.”

Rafizi, who lost his bid for re-election as PKR deputy president to Nurul Izzah Anwar, announced his resignation as economy minister earlier today.

The former Pandan MP had previously stated his intention to step down if he failed to secure the deputy presidency, citing the importance of Cabinet members holding party leadership positions.

The resignations of Rafizi and Nik Nazmi signal significant shifts in the party’s representation within the federal administration and raise questions about the Cabinet’s future composition.