GERIK, May 27 — Police have revealed attempts by certain parties to exploit the families of Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel following the fatal accident in Teluk Intan on May 13.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the police had appointed a lawyer to represent all the families and affected personnel to prevent exploitation regarding compensation and contributions meant for them.

Noor Hisam advised them not to engage with unknown individuals, stressing that they must only communicate through the appointed lawyer.

“There are attempts to take advantage of the situation. We cannot go into specifics, but based on reports, it involves financial and legal matters.

“Raja Permaisuri of Perak (Tuanku Zara Salim) has expressed concern over the issue of exploitation, so we are taking this matter seriously,” he told reporters after today’s handover of duties ceremony for the Gerik district police chief at the Gerik District Police Headquarters here today.

The crash, which occurred at 8.54am, between an FRU truck and a stone-laden lorry, killed nine FRU personnel, injuring nine others.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisam said that the police’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) will continue to prioritise providing counselling services for the families and FRU personnel involved in the accident to help restore their emotional well-being and resume their daily lives.

“Under JIPS, there is the Religious and Counselling Division with trained counsellors who continue to support the affected families and personnel. We are not leaving them behind, carefully looking after every aspect of their well-being,” he added. — Bernama