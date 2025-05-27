KOTA KINABALU, May 27 — The passenger ferry service connecting the state capital and Labuan has resumed operations after a three-year suspension, a move that Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said will boost public mobility and foster inter-regional economic growth.

Hajiji described the resumption of the vital sea route as more than a logistical milestone, calling it a people-focused initiative.

“This service is crucial for the people. It is not just a transport route, but a connector for family ties, education, tourism, and long-standing business relations,” he said during the launch ceremony at Kota Kinabalu Port today.

The ferry service had been disrupted over the past five years due to various issues, including unsafe jetty infrastructure, the removal of fuel subsidies for operators, and the COVID-19 pandemic. While its reopening was initially slated for earlier this year, safety concerns caused delays.

The ferry terminal has now been relocated from Jesselton Point to Kota Kinabalu Port, with operations managed entirely by the port authority.

Currently, passengers must purchase tickets at Jesselton Point before taking a shuttle bus from Jesselton Quay to the CIQ terminal at Kota Kinabalu Port. There, they go through customs and immigration before boarding the three-hour ferry to Labuan.

According to Sabah Ports assistant manager Kane Primus, ticket counters at Jesselton Point operate from 6.15am to 7.20am for the 8am departure.

Economy class return tickets are priced at RM45 for Malaysian adults and RM90 for non-Malaysians, while first-class fares are RM55 for Malaysians and RM100 for non-Malaysians. Promotional fares, valid from May 28 to August 3, are RM35 and RM45 for economy and first-class tickets for Malaysians, and RM80 and RM90 for non-Malaysians.

From May 28 to June 3, the ferry will run daily, after which it will operate every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Hajiji said the federal government, through the Federal Territories Ministry, had allocated RM1.3 million for upgrading works related to the ferry service.

The chief minister also highlighted the service’s potential to enhance Sabah’s tourism sector, especially ahead of Visit Sabah Year 2026, and its role in opening new trade and investment opportunities between Sabah and Labuan.

“Many Sabahans work and reside in Labuan, and vice versa. Therefore, the resumption of this route holds great meaning for many,” he added.

Previously, travellers had to drive about two hours to Menumbok to board a vehicle ferry or take a 35-minute flight to reach Labuan.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, who chairs the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government, said no decision had been made regarding potential political partnerships ahead of the state election.

“We have not decided yet. Our focus now is to defend the current GRS-PH government. This is our foundation, and we have conveyed this to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

Hajiji added that discussions on electoral cooperation would take place at a later time, as the state assembly has not been dissolved.

His comments follow recent calls from Sabah PKR chief Datuk Mustapha Sakmud for GRS to clarify its stance on collaborating with Pakatan Harapan in Sabah ahead of the polls.