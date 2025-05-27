KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha on June 7, according to Datuk Mohd Aseral Jusman, Assistant Secretary of the Conference of Rulers.

In an announcement broadcast by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight, he also declared that 1 Zulhijjah 1446H will fall this Thursday.

“To fulfil the command of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the consent of Their Royal Highnesses the Rulers, I hereby declare on behalf of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal that 1 Zulhijjah 1446H will be on May 29, 2025,” he said.

“As such, Hari Raya Korban will be observed throughout Malaysia on Saturday, June 7, 2025,” he added. — Bernama