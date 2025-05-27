MAKKAH, May 27 — Eighty-four out of 100 flights carrying Malaysian pilgrims for the 1446H/2025M pilgrimage season have arrived at the Holy Land, operated by two main carriers, AMAL by Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia).

Head of the Malaysian Haj Delegation, Mohd Hisham Harun, said that as of yesterday, MAS had operated 50 out of its 55 scheduled flights, equivalent to 90.1 percent, while Saudia had completed 34 out of 45 flights, or 75.6 percent.

“The remaining 16 flights — five by MAS and 11 by Saudia — are scheduled to depart soon, completing the transportation of pilgrims to the Holy Land,” he told the media after a visit to the Masyair operations area on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hisham reported that 25,331 Malaysian pilgrims have arrived in the Holy Land so far.

“Of that number, 99.8 percent or 25,281 pilgrims, are currently in Makkah, while 50 remain in Madinah for matters related to the Malaysian Hajj Welfare and Worship Committee,” he added.

For this year’s pilgrimage, the Saudi Arabian government has approved a quota of 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims, who are scheduled to arrive in Madinah and Makkah in stages.

The first flight departed on April 29, while the final flight is scheduled for June 1. Wukuf day, 9 Zulhijjah, is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5. — Bernama