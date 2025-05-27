SUNGAI BULOH, May 26 — A 47-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a group of individuals in the Bandar Seri Coalfields (BSC) residential area yesterday, over a TikTok livestream.

According to a report in Sinar Harian, the group was allegedly unhappy with remarks the man made during the livestream, where he offered them advice.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor reportedly said police received two viral video clips related to the incident at 12.57am.

The attack took place after the man had advised several individuals not to fight, not to behave like gangsters, and to engage in respectful political discussion.

“The statement is believed to have touched on the sensitivities of the parties involved, leading to a physical assault on the victim at his residence,” Mohd Hafiz was quoted as saying.

The assault reportedly occurred at a residential guard post.

The victim reportedly made a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both.