KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Malaysia has upgraded its customs documentation platform to a fully digital system aimed at improving trade efficiency and border management.

With the upgrade, the the Malaysian Customs Import Export Document System (MyCIEDS) now provides a more integrated, document-based approach for managing import and export support documents.

Developed under the Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP), the platform uses advanced Document Management System (DMS) technology and integrates with the Customs Information System (SMK).

Edaran IT Services Sdn Bhd delivered the system, while the Technology Depository Agency Berhad (TDA), under the Ministry of Finance, oversaw the implementation.

“ICP not only fulfills procurement obligations but also acts as a catalyst for technology transfer, local expertise development, and long-term value creation for the country,” said TDA chief executive officer Dr Sharoul Jambari.

“Through this approach, we can ensure a lasting impact on the economy and the local industry ecosystem.”

The implementation will allow the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to benefit from faster and more accurate monitoring, storage and access to customs documentation.

TDA expects this to accelerate customs clearance processes nationwide and strengthen Malaysia’s trade competitiveness.

To date, 657 ICP projects have helped drive income growth, productivity and job creation across key sectors in Malaysia.