KOTA BARU, May 27 — An 18-year-old youth was reportedly charged in the Sessions Court here today with raping an underage schoolgirl in a storage room at a Kuala Krai school last year.

According to a report in Berita Harian, he was charged before Judge Zulkifli Abllah under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

The accused is alleged to have raped a 15-year-old girl, at around 3pm in April last year.

He reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charge, with lawyer Wan Norfarhan Liyana Wan Baharuddin representing him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad was said to have requested bail be set at RM15,000.

However, Wan Norfarhan reportedly appealed for a lower amount not exceeding RM3,000, citing her client’s recent offer to enrol in a matriculation programme starting June 23, which requires financial preparation.

“At the time of the incident, he was 17. He is now 18. His parents work as a factory worker and a labourer, and they cannot afford a high bail amount,” she was quoted as saying.

The court reportedly set bail at RM5,000 and fixed June 26 for document submission and the next case mention.