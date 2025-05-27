KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Malaysians planning to perform Haj are reminded to comply with procedures set by the Saudi government, as failure to do so could result not only in individual penalties but also impact the nation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Saudi Arabia had previously suspended pilgrims from 14 countries due to visa violations.

“I have issued this warning many times before. Don’t let our stubbornness in breaking rules set by the Saudi government to cause problems for other Haj pilgrims now and in the future.

“If this happens again, it’s not just the individual who will face consequences, but the entire country may be affected. This includes a possible reduction or suspension of our Haj quota,” he told reporters after launching the Al-Falah Pavilion at the 46th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair here today.

He was commenting on media reports that 63 Malaysians have been deported from Mecca since May 24 for not possessing valid Haj visas.

Mohd Na’im said such violations could also lead to severe consequences for the individuals involved, including fines of up to 100,000 Saudi riyals and being blacklisted from entering the kingdom for at least five years.

However, he said Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has not received any official complaints regarding the deportations so far.

Meanwhile, on reports of alcohol parties held at two five-star hotels in Melaka, Mohd Na’im said such events were inappropriate under Islamic law, especially at hotels with halal certifications.

“The organisation of events that go against Islamic teachings such as this should be subject to action by the relevant authorities, especially the body that issued the halal certification,” he said.

Yesterday, Melaka Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the state Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) had revoked the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) for two hotels in Banda Hilir, after they were found to have hosted alcohol parties two weeks ago. — Bernama