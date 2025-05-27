NIBONG TEBAL, May 27 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has taken action to ‘rest’ a teacher involved in an alleged illicit relationship with a wiring technician from teaching until an internal investigation into the issue is completed.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that although the teacher in question was resting from teaching, she is still working as a civil servant and that action was taken so as not to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

“We have already taken a stance to ensure that the investigation is ongoing. So, she (the teacher) needs to be in the investigation process and ensure that there is no disruption in the investigation.

“I would like to assure all parties that the Ministry of Education takes seriously on matters which are related to the integrity and morals of teachers,” she told reporters after attending the Opening Ceremony of the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) Scholarship organised by Farm Fresh Berhad at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah here today.

She said the Ministry of Education takes full responsibility to ensure that teachers in this country comply with all the integrity and ethics of teaching that have been set by the ministry.

In this regard, Fadhlina stressed that the Ministry of Education will always remind teachers about their behaviour, whether inside or outside school, because educators carry the image of teaching, which is always seen as a role model in society.

A viral item on social media has been circulating about an illicit relationship between a teacher and a closed-circuit television technician when both of them are still married to their respective partners. — Bernama