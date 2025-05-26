KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — A 44-year-old security guard was killed in a machete attack by his friend following an argument in Taman Intan Baiduri here last night.

According to Sinar Harian, Sentul district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said they were alerted to a fight at 9.23pm and arrived at the scene within three minutes, only to find the victim already dead.

“Initial investigations revealed the victim had visited a temple before drinking with a group of men outside the premises. It is understood that an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect, who left the scene but later returned to attack the victim with a machete,” he was quoted as saying.

Ahmad Sukarno added that the altercation stemmed from a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect.

The victim’s body has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem, Sinar Harian reported.

Further details about the suspect or any arrests have not been disclosed, with investigations still ongoing.