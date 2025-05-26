BACHOK, May 26 — The remand order for a 38-year-old woman suspected of an acid attack on a spa owner in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, has been extended by four days, from tomorrow until May 30.

The extension was granted by Magistrate Mohd Fauzan Mohd Suhairi at the Bachok Magistrates’ Court today to facilitate investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that the suspect, a rubber factory employee, was arrested in front of the premises at 4 pm on May 21 and initially remanded for five days.

Another suspect, a 45-year-old man, has also been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently under a seven-day remand order until May 29.

On May 17, the spa owner was reportedly doused with a liquid believed to be acid by an unidentified individual near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok.

The victim, who sustained severe burns to her shoulder, back, arms and legs, is reported to be in stable condition at the Burn Unit of Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian. — Bernama