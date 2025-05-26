KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of investment and trade, with a focus on key bilateral projects, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the agreement was reached during his meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, on the sidelines of the 46th Asean Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

“Prime Minister Lawrence and I expressed our commitment to further enhance cooperation in investment and trade, apart from focusing on key projects such as the JS-SEZ and the RTS Link,” he said in a statement.

Also present at the meeting were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

According to Anwar, he and Wong also agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of the digital economy, sustainable energy and the Asean Power Grid.

“Malaysia and Singapore also agreed to resolve bilateral issues constructively for the mutual benefit of both nations and to maintain long-term harmonious relations,” Anwar added.

Wong arrived yesterday to attend the 46th Asean Summit today and the 2nd Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit at the same venue tomorrow.

The 46th Asean Summit is held under the Asean 2025 Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, and it marks the fifth time Malaysia is chairing Asean, following its previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama