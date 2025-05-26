ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 24 — Motorists involved in accidents due to road damage in Johor are entitled to claim compensation, said Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

He said motorists can claim for damages to their vehicles, but must provide evidence showing the incident was caused by potholes or impaired roads.

“If an accident happens where there is vehicle damage due to road damage, motorists can make a claim to the concessionaire responsible for supervising the route,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar today.

Mohamad Fazli, who is also the Bukit Pasir assemblyman, was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Pandak Ahmad (BN-Kota Iskandar) on the quality of road paving and repairs in Johor.

He said motorists must take photographs of the accident or vehicle damage, as well as the road defect.

“They must also include details of the location and time, a police report, and related receipts.

“An official letter can then be submitted to the relevant parties and road concessionaire involved, such as local government authorities, the Public Works Department (JKR), or the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA),” he said.

Mohamad Fazli added that a motorist was recently awarded RM721,000 in compensation by the Johor Baru Sessions Court.