ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 26 — HIV cases among undergraduates in Johor increased to 12 last year, compared to 10 recorded the year before, according to Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

Ling said the infections were linked to unsafe sexual practices, raising concerns about the rise in cases among young people, particularly university students.

“The Johor government, through the state health department (JKNJ), has strengthened the implementation of the Prostar 2.0 programme since 2023.

“The programme collaborates with higher learning institutions to increase awareness and prevention of HIV among adolescents and youth,” he said in response to a question from Selamat Takim (BN-Sungai Balang) during the Johor state legislative assembly session at Kota Iskandar today.

Ling, who is also the Yong Peng assemblyman, noted that 1,673 university and secondary school students have participated in various activities under the Prostar 2.0 initiative so far.

He said additional efforts include health talks, community forums, and public awareness campaigns, along with digital outreach through social media to effectively engage the target demographic.

“The government also provides free and confidential counselling and HIV screening services at all health clinics in the state to promote early detection and behavioural intervention.

“The state government remains committed to intensifying HIV prevention efforts to nurture a healthy, informed, and high-quality generation,” he added.

Prostar 2.0 is a national health intervention programme by the Health Ministry designed to educate youth about HIV/AIDS and encourage healthy lifestyles.