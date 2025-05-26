KUCHING, May 26 — A 40-year-old man was killed yesterday during a hunting trip in Sri Aman after he was shot by his friend who mistook him for a wild boar.

Sri Aman police chief Supt Dennis Bunyam said the incident happened around 5.30pm in the jungles of Sungai Dor in Melugu.

“The friend, 46, discharged his shotgun at what he thought was a wild boar, only to realise that he had accidentally shot the victim.

“The victim, who was struck in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team,” he said in a statement.

Dennis said the friend was found to not possess a valid firearm licence for hunting, adding that the shotgun was seized for further investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence, and the Arms Act 1960 for possessing an unlicensed firearm.

“The public are advised to abide by the rules and regulations on possession and usage of firearms, and ensure all hunting activities are conducted with the necessary licence and permit from the authorities,” he said. — The Borneo Post