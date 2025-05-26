KOTA KINABALU, May 26 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) must be in the driving seat in any collaboration for the coming state elections, said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Joachim said this when asked to comment on Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar’s statement that PKR is aiming for at least 13 seats in the Sabah polls.

“As long as GRS has the absolute majority, then we welcome collaboration with other parties.

“But what’s important is that GRS must be in the driving seat,” he told reporters after a press conference on Sabah Head of State’s upcoming birthday celebration at the Ministry of Communications integrated complex near Kepayan today.

He was also asked to comment on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary general Dato Seri Azmin Ali’s statement that Bersatu has idenfied potential seats to contest in the Sabah elections.

Joachim, who is also Kundasang assemblyman, said they are free to do so as Malaysia is a democratic country, and GRS is open for a friendly contest with the other parties.

He added that to his knowledge, GRS has not had any talks with Bersatu on election cooperation and specific discussions with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“If possible, it would be best for GRS to win the seats uncontested, but I don’t think so,” he said.

On Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) vice president Datuk Masiung Banah’s statement that GRS is aiming for at least 52 state seats, he declined to say how many seats PBS is eyeing out of the figure.

“GRS includes PBS and Star, so we are all in it. My side has been asking for seats, but we will discuss about it.

“What is more important is that we identify which seats the coalition can win. GRS must win. Don’t talk about individual parties first – GRS,” he said.

Local coalition GRS consists of Gagasan Rakyat, PBS, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and United Sabah National Organisation (Usno). — The Borneo Post