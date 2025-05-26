KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that quiet engagement has played an effective role in addressing the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

“The steps may be small and the bridge may be fragile, but as they say, in matters of peace, even a fragile bridge is better than a widening gulf,” he said in his opening remarks at the 46th Asean Summit here today.

Anwar said Asean has been able to take positive steps with the formation of the Informal Advisory Group for Malaysia as the Asean Chair for 2025.

Headed by Thailand former Prime Minister Dr Thaksin Shinawatra, Anwar said the group also met in Brunei Darussalam, graced by the presence of the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

“It is significant that since the third meeting held in Bangkok, we have been able to move the needle forward in our efforts for the eventual resolution of the Myanmar crisis.

“We are grateful that the next meeting will be hosted by Cambodia former Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen,” he said.

Earlier this month, Anwar initiated separate dialogues with Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and the opposition National Unity Government (NUG), marking a significant step towards fostering direct engagement between the conflicting parties.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) had agreed that Asean would undertake internal consultations on the proposal to appoint a permanent ASEAN Special Envoy on Myanmar for a three-year term — a move aimed at ensuring continuity and sustained engagement in addressing the protracted crisis.

The move has been seen as a potential breakthrough in Asean’s mediation efforts.

The Five-Point Consensus (5PC) was adopted by Asean in April 2021 following the military coup in Myanmar on February 1 that year. It calls for an immediate cessation of violence, inclusive dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special envoy, the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and for the envoy to be granted access to all stakeholders in Myanmar.

Despite its significance, implementation of the consensus has largely stalled due to the junta’s continued non-compliance, with the issue remaining a central concern in ASEAN’s ongoing engagement with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, for Asean, Anwar said peace, stability and prosperity have often depended on an open, inclusive, rules-based international order, anchored in the free flow of trade, capital and people.

He said these foundations are now being dismantled under the force of arbitrary action.

“But again, I strongly believe in the fortitude and staying power of Asean to withstand the headwinds and weather the storms of the challenges and uncertainties facing us.

“It is with the sense of centrality and our conviction to forge our own future that will enable us to stay ahead of the curve,” he added.

In this regard, Anwar said Asean is able to convene the first-ever Asean-GCC-China Summit, which demonstrates its reservoir of goodwill, empowering it to deepen and expand partnerships and to act with strategic clarity.

The 46th Asean Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. This year also marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing Asean, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama