KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Sellers of counterfeit engine oil are using deceptive tactics to mislead consumers, including reusing original oil bottles and refilling them with low-quality recycled oil.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) said in a statement that its investigations found fake engine oil being sold on e-commerce platforms at prices significantly lower than genuine products.

“In addition, the syndicate uses plastic containers that closely resemble the original packaging and distributes them to vehicle workshops and spare part shops that are not authorised dealers of the engine oil brand,” the ministry said, as reported by Harian Metro.

“There are ways to avoid being deceived. Consumers should purchase engine oil from authorised dealers or branded petrol stations,” KPDN said.

The ministry also advised consumers to scan the QR code or check the serial number on the packaging to verify the product and examine the container closely to avoid counterfeits.

A vehicle workshop operator in Shah Alam, who wished to be known only as Wan, said counterfeit and low-quality engine oil is a real issue in the market.

“Based on experience, using low-quality or recycled engine oil will have noticeable effects on the vehicle,” he said.

“The engine will feel heavy and when you open the internal parts, it’s as if the car has been running on burnt oil.”

Wan said he never recommends fake oil to customers as it risks damaging vehicles and tarnishing his workshop’s reputation.

“It will erode customer trust,” he added.

He usually recommends genuine engine oil with a product warranty to assure customers of its quality.

“However, the issue also lies with consumers. Most of them want cheaper prices, which contributes to the spread of these products.

“Without demand, there would be no supply. Some recycled engine oil is even refilled into bottles of well-known brands, making it hard to detect,” he said.

Another workshop operator in Kajang, who identified himself as Kamal, said the price of genuine engine oil starts from RM80, depending on whether it is semi-synthetic or fully synthetic.

“Some workshops offer package deals for RM50, including air filter replacement and service costs.

“That price is unrealistic for a business to make profit, which means something is not right with the oil being sold,” he said.

Kamal said some foreign-owned workshops sell these products, and he has personally seen used engine oil containers being washed and refilled with recycled oil.

“It’s up to the consumers. If there’s no demand, there will be no supply of counterfeit engine oil,” he added.

Meanwhile, Harian Metro reported that banners promoting cheap engine oil offers were observed at several workshops in Shah Alam.