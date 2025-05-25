KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Malaysia is set to take a leading role in shaping the future of global cities as it prepares to assume the presidency of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) next year.

Malaysia will hold the presidency from 2025 to 2027, following unanimous support from 193 United Nations member states.

“This is the first time Malaysia has been elected to head the Executive Board of UN-Habitat,” Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming told Mingguan Malaysia in an interview published today.

“It’s not easy to get support from 193 countries, but we did it,” he added.

UN-Habitat is the UN’s leading agency on urban development, sustainability and housing.

As president, Malaysia will have the rare opportunity to set the agenda for global urbanisation policy and sustainable city living.

“Malaysia is not only known for nasi lemak and durians.

“We are now also recognised for good governance, transparency, and our commitment to urban transformation,” Nga was quoted as saying.

He said the appointment was a direct result of the country’s improved international image under the current government.

He believes this global platform will benefit Malaysians by attracting foreign investors, technology transfers, and support for smart, sustainable development across the country.

Nga noted that many Malaysian initiatives – such as green cities, circular economy policies and low-carbon development – have drawn praise internationally.

“We have proven that even as a developing country, we can lead by example in creating sustainable, inclusive cities.”

The minister hopes Malaysia’s leadership will inspire public confidence and counter local cynicism about the government's development agenda.

“It’s time we stop doubting ourselves. The world believes in Malaysia – so should we,” Nga was quoted as saying.

He also used the platform to promote unity and humility in service.

“We must be humble to learn. My slogan is: the Malay child is our child, the Chinese child is our child, the Indian child is our child – and the same for Sabah and Sarawak.”



