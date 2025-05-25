KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming denies claims that the Urban Renewal Bill will push urban Malays out of the cities.

The minister has been on the receiving end of a firing squad that has taken aim against the proposed law to redevelop ageing buildings and improve living conditions – especially for low-income urban communities – and which has at times, turned into a personal attack.

“These are all slanderers with nothing better to do.

“They say the original residents will be kicked out — this is all falsehood,” Nga told Malay newspaper Mingguan Malaysia in an interview published today.

He was also asked, point black, if the proposal was a subtle eviction of Malays.

“No. What do I gain by evicting people? Developers prefer buying their own land – it’s faster and cheaper than negotiating endlessly with residents.

“Buildings, like people, have a lifespan. Wiring doesn’t last forever. We’re not obligated to help, but as part of the Madani Government, we sincerely want to help,” he replied.

He highlighted that just as the country will mark 70 years of independence in 2027, buildings, like people, age.

Some buildings, Nga said, are so unsafe that people sleep outside in dangerous conditions.

“I did an expedition with MPs and the media. Some people sleep beside their houses, with pythons. Can you accept this?” he asked in the interview.

The minister emphasised that redevelopment under the proposed Urban Renewal Act is designed to help, not displace residents.

“I already asked DBKL to give them PPR application forms for free. But why are Opposition parties blocking them from getting help?” he asked.

DBKL refers to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall while PPR refers to the People’s Housing Programme in Malay.

Nga said the government plans to reduce the requirement for redevelopment consent from 100 per cent to 80 per cent — a move aligned with global best practices.

“In Tokyo it’s 66 per cent. In Shanghai, two-thirds. Even in Singapore it’s 80 per cent,” he pointed out.

He added that land ownership and legal statuses will remain untouched.

“If your house is on Malay reserve land, then it remains Malay reserve. If it’s a 99-year leasehold, it remains a 99-year leasehold.”

Compensation, he said, will always be higher than current property values, based on official assessment by the Valuation and Property Services Department.

“We are not taking homes. We are offering compensation, and it must be more than the existing value,” he was quoted as saying

Nga cited Kampung Kerinchi in Kuala Lumpur as an example of successful renewal.

He noted that the old PPR flats had measured about 400 square feet and was worth about RM70,000.

But after renewal, each flat unit more than doubled their size to 850 square feet, could accommodate three rooms and could be priced more than six-fold, about RM450,000.

Nga urged Malaysians not to fall for racial rhetoric surrounding the Bill.

“If there are Opposition parties playing the race card, this is the biggest lie in the history of human civilisation.

“Usually, only bankrupt political parties with no ideas will resort to racial sentiments,” he told the weekend edition of Utusan Malaysia.





