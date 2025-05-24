JOHOR BARU, May 24 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Political Bureau will hold a special meeting, likely on May 29, to discuss preparations for the Sabah state election.

PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the special meeting will focus on preparations for the election.

“Perhaps in the next few days, before many people depart for Makkah, including some of our leaders who will embark on the haj pilgrimage. I pray for them to be rewarded with ‘haj mabrur’ (a blessed pilgrimage).

“...but before they leave, once the Asean and Asean-GCC-China Summits conclude, perhaps on the 29th of this month, we will hold a political bureau meeting, to discuss preparations for the Sabah state election,” he said.

He said this when winding up his policy speech at the PKR 2024/2025 National Congress, which concludes today. — Bernama