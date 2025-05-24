JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Three incumbent PKR vice-presidents – Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang – successfully defended their respective posts in yesterday’s party elections for the 2025–2028 term.

The three were joined by newly elected vice-president, Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Deputy Minister R. Ramanan who made the cut to the party’s third highest leadership post.

PKR election committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that out of the four slots, Amirudin polled the highest with 7,955 votes.

“The second highest was Ramanan with 5,895 votes, who was followed closely by Aminuddin with 5,889 votes and Chang with 5,757,” she said shortly after party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, officiated PKR’s 2024-2025 National Congress at the Persada International Convention Centre here last night.

For the party’s central leadership council, Dr Zaliha announced that PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil was in the lead after he polled the highest votes.

She said the Communications Minister garnered a total of 4,811 votes, the highest out of 20 elected.

“This is followed by outgoing PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim with 4,798 votes and the Prime Minister’s political secretary Chan Ming Kai with 4,753 votes.

“Sentosa assemblyman Dr Gunaraj George was tied with Perak PKR secretary Mohd Azlan Helmi with both having 4,699 votes each,” she said.

Other notable party leaders who made it to the party’s 20-seat central leadership council were deputy minister Akmal Nasrullah Nasir, Petaling Jaya assemblyman Lee Chean Chung, former education minister Maszlee Malik, artist Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Alhadad (popularly known as Altimet) and Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

Dr Zaliha later announced Nurul Izzah Anwar as the newly elected party deputy president after she garnered 9,803 votes against incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli who only managed 3,866 votes.

She said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also been officially announced as the uncontested party president in the party’s election for the 2025-2028 term.

Yesterday’s PKR party election saw a total of 251 candidates contesting in various national leadership posts, with 104 nominations for the central leadership council, 85 for PKR Youth posts and 62 for the party’s Women’s leadership council.