JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Water supply disruptions in Johor Baru and Iskandar Puteri, caused by unexpected damage to the main pumps supplying the Sungai Johor Water Treatment Plant (LRA) since last Tuesday, have now been fully restored.

Ranhill SAJ chief operating officer Khairul Effendy Tusam said the incident was unexpected and rare, with the company’s team facing various challenges throughout the repair process.

“We understand the inconvenience this caused to our customers. From the moment the incident occurred, every effort was made to restore water supply as quickly as possible to all affected areas,” he said.

“However, all challenges were managed to the best of our ability, as water supply is one of the most basic and essential needs for everyone,” he said in a statement today.

He added that a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the root cause of the incident.

“The investigation involves a thorough examination of every technical aspect, including the regular maintenance of all equipment in the processing system and water pipelines at the affected plant.

“All data collected will be carefully reviewed to update existing procedures and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the affected consumers for their patience and cooperation during this challenging period. — Bernama