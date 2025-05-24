BALIK PULAU, May 24 — Two houses in Jalan Kampung Genting, Kampung Genting, were destroyed in a fire last night.

However, no casualties were reported.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) John Sagun Francis said they received a distress call at 9.56pm before dispatching personnel to the scene.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was raging and involved two adjacent houses measuring 2,400 and 8,000 square feet, respectively.

“A quail coop measuring 5,250 square feet and a one-tonne lorry parked nearby were also destroyed in the fire,” he said in a statement today.

John said the coop housed about 2,000 quails, but the number that survived had yet to be determined.

He added that firefighters took nearly half an hour to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses before it was fully extinguished at 12.34am.

The cause of the fire and the total losses are still under investigation. — Bernama