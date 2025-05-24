JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar is committed to focusing on developing strategies to strengthen the party together with the new leadership team.

Speaking to reporters following the announcement of her new role, Nurul Izzah said she also plans to implement internal reforms while preparing for the upcoming general election.

She said she would share the plans after the conclusion of the Keadilan National Congress 2024/2025.

“I ask for your prayers as my husband and I will be departing for Makkah to perform the haj soon,” she said yesterday.

Nurul Izzah garnered 9,803 votes, defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who is also the Economy Minister, in yesterday’s party election. — Bernama