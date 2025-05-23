KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) detained two men in an attempt to smuggle hundreds of exotic animals out of Terminal 1 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Wednesday.

During a joint inspection at 6:30am, the enforcement agency found more than 300 exotic and protected wild animals hidden inside the luggage of the two men involved.

In a statement, AKPS said the animal species included blue iguanas, red-eared sliders, Savannah monitors, Nile monitors, common spotted cuscuses, and black-throated monitors.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that both individuals failed to produce any documents, permits, or authorisation letters to export wildlife.

As a result, they were detained under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 (Act 686).

All the wildlife was seized and confiscated for further action, with an estimated total value of approximately RM460,000,” it said.

The integrated monitoring and enforcement operations involving AKPS, the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan), and the Aviation Security (AVSEC) team will be intensified to combat wildlife smuggling and ensure the country’s biodiversity conservation is maintained.

“Any possession, transfer, or trade of wildlife without proper authorization is an offence subject to severe legal action,” it added.