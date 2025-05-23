KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Himpunan Melayu Berdaulat (Sovereign Malay Rally), scheduled for Saturday in the capital, will go ahead as planned, with police stepping in as facilitators to ensure the gathering proceeds smoothly under reasonable control measures.

According to Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, a group of officers will be deployed in the area to oversee the situation.

“A total of 80 officers and personnel will be assigned to monitor the area where the rally is taking place,” he said in a statement issued today.

Sulizmie Affendy added that police had already held discussions with the organisers to ensure full compliance with the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012.

The rally is organised by a coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) led by Perkasa president Syed Hassan Syed Ali. It is expected to draw more than 15,000 participants.

The purpose of the rally is to voice concerns on matters affecting the interests of Malays and Muslims, including opposition to the proposed Urban Redevelopment Bill and issues related to Malay reserve land.

It is scheduled to take place at the compound of the Sogo shopping complex on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman from 2.30pm.