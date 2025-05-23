JOHOR BARU, May 23 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) National Congress for 2024/2025 begins today, focusing on electing the party's new leadership for the 2025-2028 term.

The voting process to elect the leadership of the Central Leadership Council (MPP), the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Leadership Council, and the Wanita Keadilan Leadership Council will commence at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm, involving 32,030 physical and online voters.

The election will be conducted via two methods: physical voting by delegates of the Central Congress, Youth Congress, and Women's Congress held at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel and Danga Bay Convention Centre, respectively.

Physical voting for Sabah and Sarawak will take place at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang and the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching.

Meanwhile, regular and additional delegates from the Central, Youth, and Women's Congresses will cast their votes online via the ADIL app at the same time.

This election features 251 candidates, including 104 nominations for the MPP, 85 for the AMK leadership, and 62 for the Women's Wing leadership.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was elected unopposed as President. Meanwhile, the Deputy President's position will see a straight fight between former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Twelve members have submitted nominations for the vice-president posts, including four incumbents: Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability), Chang Lih Kang (Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation), Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan), and Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (Menteri Besar of Selangor).

Meanwhile, AMK deputy chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, who serves as the Political Secretary to the Finance Minister, is the sole candidate for the AMK chief’s post. The Wanita chief’s race will see a head-to-head contest between Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail.

Yesterday, Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the results of the new leadership election were expected to be known as early as tonight or by 2.30 pm tomorrow.

In addition, the Youth and Women's congresses also began this morning with keynote speeches from AMK chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim and Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek, followed by debate sessions and concluding speeches by the secretary, vice chief, deputy chief, and chief of each wing.

Anwar is scheduled to officiate the 2024/2025 PKR National Congress at Persada International Convention Centre here at 9.25 pm, attended by party bigwigs and delegates. — Bernama

Delegates listened to a speech delivered by Parti Keadilan Rakyat Secretary-General Dr Fuziah Salleh during the joint opening of the Angkatan Muda Keadilan and Wanita Keadilan Congress in conjunction with the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) National Congress at a hotel in Johor Baru. — Bernama pic