JOHOR BARU, May 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, cast his vote in person today in the party’s central leadership election at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel here.

Anwar arrived at around 12.07pm, accompanied by PKR Advisory Council chair Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present at the polling centre — which is hosting the 2024/2025 AMK (PKR Youth) National Congress — were PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh, party communications director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and PKR Central Election Committee chair Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Wan Azizah also fulfilled her voting duty.

After casting his vote, Anwar spent time greeting delegates and party staff.

Voting for PKR’s central leadership is being held today, covering the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Youth Leadership Council (AMK), and Women’s Leadership Council. Polls are open from 8am to 5pm.

A total of 32,030 delegates are eligible to vote — 22,936 online and 9,094 in person.

In addition to Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, in-person voting is also taking place at the PKR Women’s Congress at Danga Bay Convention Centre, while in Sabah and Sarawak, it is being held at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang and the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching.

This election sees 251 candidates contesting across all categories: 104 for the MPP, 85 for AMK, and 62 for the Women’s Council.

The prime minister is unchallenged for the party presidency, while the deputy presidency is a head-to-head race between Nurul Izzah Anwar and current holder, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

For the vice-presidency, 12 candidates are in the running, including four incumbents: Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Meanwhile, AMK deputy chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, who is also the political secretary to the finance minister, is uncontested for the AMK chief post. The women’s chief post is a straight fight between Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail.

Dr Zaliha previously stated that results could be announced as early as tonight or by 2.30pm tomorrow.

Anwar is scheduled to officiate the 2024/2025 PKR National Congress at 9.25pm tonight at the Persada International Convention Centre here, attended by party leaders and delegates. — Bernama