KUCHING, May 23 — Sarawak is pursuing recognition from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for its Fort Trails initiative, which showcases the historical and cultural legacy of 23 forts dating back to the Brooke era.

The initiative was among the main topics discussed during a recent courtesy visit by Sarawak Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Snowdan Lawan, to UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

In a statement today, the ministry said Fort Trails represents more than just architectural conservation, as it also embodies the oral traditions and collective memories of Sarawak’s multiethnic communities.

“The forts were often built with the support of local communities who contributed belian timber, labour, food, and knowledge of the terrain. Their stories have been passed down through generations,” said Snowdan.

Of the 23 historical forts, only 14 remain standing. However, the state regards both the surviving structures and the intangible cultural heritage linked to them as a vital part of Sarawak’s identity.

Snowdan said the ministry would collaborate with the National Heritage Department, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), and Malaysia’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO to pursue the recognition.

He also shared Sarawak’s aspirations during a meeting with Secretary of the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fumiko Ohinata, noting plans to eventually nominate other cultural practices from the state’s 34 ethnic communities.

In a separate discussion with UNESCO World Heritage Centre Deputy Director Jyoti Hosagrahar, Snowdan spoke about the relevance of the UNESCO Culture 2030 Indicators to Sarawak’s development goals.

“We see the inscription of Niah Caves as a World Heritage Site not only as a celebration of our ancient history but also as a platform to promote sustainable crafts and local livelihoods,” he said. — Bernama