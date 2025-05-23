JOHOR BARU, May 23 — PKR deputy presidential hopeful Nurul Izzah Anwar said last night that she considers her rival Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli a friend, despite their differences.

In her final campaign address to PKR members, Nurul Izzah insisted that the election results would not affect her long-standing friendship with Rafizi.

“Whatever the outcome, whether I win or lose, it will not affect our friendship.

“Saudara Rafizi is my friend. Not only before, but now and forever,” she said, using the endearing Malaysian political term to refer to the Economy Minister as her party comrade.

The 44-year-old incumbent PKR vice-president was speaking to more than 1,000 PKR members during the final leg of her roadshow themed “Damai”.

The event, held in conjunction with the “Grand Finale” alongside Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari, took place at the KSL Hotel and Resort in Johor Baru last night.

Joining Nurul Izzah were fellow PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, the party’s information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and PKR Women’s Chief Fadhlina Sidek.

Nurul Izzah acknowledged that she and Rafizi may have their differences, but said they still share many similarities in terms of political ideals and struggles.

The former Permatang Pauh MP also reminded the audience that PKR’s history was rooted in diversity.

“We celebrate this diversity, as long as the spirit of the reform struggle continues,” she said.

PKR deputy presidential hopeful Nurul Izzah Anwar with party members at the ‘Grand Finale’ event with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari in Johor Baru May 22, 2025. — Picture by Ben Tan

Nurul Izzah said her objectives were aligned with Rafizi’s, as both aim to uphold the country’s interests, albeit through different approaches.

She urged party members to rise above factionalism and avoid being drawn into self-interest.

“I am open and prepared to work with Rafizi to strengthen the party. If given the opportunity, I will support all efforts towards a united and stronger party,” she said, calling on members to close ranks after this weekend’s leadership election.

Nurul Izzah, the eldest daughter of prime minister and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also urged party members who either lost or did not contest to unite and support the leadership regardless of who is elected.

She noted that she had no issues backing the current leadership after her parliamentary defeat in the last general election and not contesting in the party elections.

“So I hope for the same tenacity among party members when it is my turn.

“I may choose to remain silent and not say much, but believe me I will fight until the end,” she said.

Rafizi has recently taken a more vocal and assertive stance, criticising fellow party leaders for what he claims are lapses in party discipline and accountability.

The Pandan MP also took aim at the party’s divisional election results and the ongoing contest, claiming they reflected a flawed and biased system.

However, throughout his campaign, Rafizi has not directly criticised Nurul Izzah, instead raising concerns about nepotism in PKR in relation to her candidacy for the deputy presidency.