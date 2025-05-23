KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — A 21-year-old woman was sentenced to nine months’ jail by the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court in Melaka today for taking abortion pills to terminate her five-month pregnancy last week.

According to Kosmo!, magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd. Suleiman handed down the sentence after the accused, Norazzeti Azima Awang Long, pleaded guilty when the charge was read out in court.

According to the charge sheet, she had taken the drug misoprostol with the intent to induce an abortion with the intention of preventing a live birth.

The offence occurred around 10pm on 12 May 2025 in a room at a unit in Imperio Residence Tower A, Melaka Tengah.

The accused faced a maximum of 10 years’ jail, or a fine, or both under Section 315 of the Penal Code if found guilty.

Case facts revealed that she had initially gone to Melaka Hospital for breast engorgement, claiming she had suffered a miscarriage.

However, she later admitted to taking abortion pills bought via TikTok and gave the foetus to a friend for burial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syaza Nur Sharif urged the court to impose a custodial sentence, citing widespread social concerns.

Defence lawyer Muhammad Izzuddin Ab. Malek appealed for a lenient sentence, noting that his client earned RM1,800 a month working at a café, and supported her 76-year-old father and two school-going siblings.

He said she had taken the pills after repeated pressure from her boyfriend.

The court ordered the sentence to begin from the date of her arrest on May 19.