ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 23 — A total of 282 domestic violence cases were recorded in Johor from January to April this year, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail said the Johor government was always aware and concerned about protecting the welfare, safety, and rights of women in the state.

According to her, various proactive measures to address violence against women, including sexual harassment, had been implemented statewide throughout 2024.

“A total of 8,231 participants took part in the programmes, both face-to-face and online. To strengthen advocacy efforts, the Johor government has allocated RM50,000 for the production of anti-sexual harassment and domestic violence advocacy videos, which will be shared through mass and digital media.

“The videos aim to raise community awareness on sexual harassment and domestic violence; to share guidelines and notices related to the issue; to provide information on government psychosocial assistance and services; and to foster strategic collaboration among various parties to enhance awareness and prevention,” she said.

She said this in a written reply to a question from Haslinda Salleh (BN-Tenang) regarding the statistics of domestic violence cases in Johor and the measures taken to address the issue.

Elaborating, Khairin-Nisa, who is the Serom assemblyman, said the development of advocacy materials was conducted in two phases, which included producing two short videos, two motion graphics, and five posters.

She said the videos produced in the first phase of the initiative would be promoted through social media, LED digital displays, bunting, and video screenings on Causeway Link buses operated by Handal Indah.

“The state government is also actively establishing ongoing strategic collaborations with various parties to expand the reach of advocacy messages to all parts of Johor.

“This initiative demonstrates the Johor government’s strong commitment to combating sexual harassment and domestic violence, as well as ensuring the safety and well-being of the people, particularly women and families,” she said. — Bernama