KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — A man died following a collision involving a Nissan X-Trail SUV and a Scania trailer along Jalan Muar-Jementah Batu 16 in Segamat yesterday.

Senior Fire Officer I Zuraimi Haron, operations commander from the Segamat Fire and Rescue Station, said a fire engine with six personnel was dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.52pm.

“Upon arriving at 6.17pm, we found the accident involved a Scania trailer and a Nissan X-Trail SUV.

“A 37-year-old man was trapped in the driver’s seat of the SUV, while a 36-year-old woman — believed to be his wife — sustained injuries.

“However, the 46-year-old Scania trailer driver was unharmed,” he told Sinar Harian.

Firefighters used special rescue equipment to extricate the trapped victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The body was handed over to police for further investigation, while the injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The situation was brought under control by 6.58pm, and the operation was completed at 6.55pm,” he added.