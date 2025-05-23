JOHOR BARU, May 23 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek hopes the wing’s new leadership will be able to uphold the spirit of ‘Kita Keadilan’ championed by the party.

The Education Minister said the new leadership must also strive to address and resolve any internal misunderstandings and mistrust to ensure the party’s continued strength and unity.

“Looking ahead, the focus is on strengthening the party, reinforcing its ideology, and prioritising programmes and activism within the party.

“Insya-Allah, whoever is appointed, we hope they will carry on the programmes and deliver better outcomes than before, including revisiting the modules of Swan (Sekolah Wanita Keadilan) as well as Madani programmes which have had a significant impact on the people,” she said when winding-up debate during the 18th PKR Wanita Congress at the Danga Bay Convention Centre here today.

The Nibong Tebal MP also expressed hope that the new leadership will give full attention to preparing the party for the upcoming general election.

“The new leadership must be given time and space because we are in a very crucial period to build up the party ahead of the elections,” she said.

Fadhlina, who is defending her post in the party election, expressed appreciation to all delegates and the leadership team for supporting her in leading the wing.

The election for the Wanita chief post will see a straight fight between Fadhlina and Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail. — Bernama

