KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli did not vacate his ministry office during his recent leave, according to his former special officer Najib Bakar, who also dismissed claims that Rafizi had resigned from his ministerial and PKR deputy president posts.

Najib, who is contesting for a position in the PKR Central Leadership Council for 2025–2028, addressed the apparent confusion in a Facebook post today.

He explained that the minister’s office was never cleared out but was tidied up to prepare for a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration held on April 28.

“On April 27, many Special Branch officers checked whether YB Rafizi had actually vacated his office. They must have heard rumours from an unnamed source,” Najib said.

“The office was cleaned, yes, but only for the Raya event. Here is a photo from that day to clarify the situation.”

Najib also refuted statements by PKR deputy presidential candidate Nurul Izzah Anwar, who claimed Rafizi had submitted his resignation and vacated his office, prompting her to run for the deputy president’s position.

Nurul Izzah said she received news of Rafizi’s leave and office clearance while attending a conference in India, which raised concerns about a leadership gap in PKR.

“I can confirm that Rafizi never submitted a resignation letter to the prime minister as minister or PKR deputy president,” Najib said.

“If anyone wants to screenshot my post to prove it, they are welcome to do so.”

Najib previously served as head of corporate communications at the Ministry of Economy before stepping down to contest in the party leadership election.