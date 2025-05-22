SIBU, May 22 — A housewife in her 60s here lost RM447,300 after falling victim to a non-existent online investment scheme that had promised high returns but delivered none.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the woman lodged a police report on Tuesday after realising she had been duped following 33 bank transfers to five local accounts between April 16 and May 20.

He related that the victim was first introduced to the scheme on Jan 11 through Facebook by a woman who called herself ‘Ah Chong’.

“She was later added to a WhatsApp group named Programme VIP012, where another individual known as ‘Amy’ persuaded her to invest in a scheme under the name Malaysia JP Morgan Family Office.

“The victim was shown screenshots of high profits supposedly earned by other investors, which convinced her to make multiple payments through bank accounts provided by the suspects,” Zulkipli said in a statement today.

He said the victim used an app called JPFO Max, where she could see her supposed investment grow to around RM800,000.

However, when she attempted to withdraw the profits, she was told that it was not allowed as the investment was still ongoing and required additional capital.

“No returns were ever received. Realising she had been deceived, the victim finally filed a report,” said Zulkipli.

He added police have opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He reminded the public to remain vigilant and avoid being lured by investment schemes promising unrealistically high returns.

“Always verify the legitimacy of any investment platform or company through Bank Negara Malaysia’s website at www.bnm.gov.my or the Securities Commission at www.sc.com.my,” he stressed.

He also encouraged the public to use the Investment Checker tool to verify suspicious phone numbers or bank accounts via http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.

For further information or assistance, contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997 or follow updates from @CyberCrimeAlertRMP and @JSJKPDRM on Facebook. — The Borneo Post