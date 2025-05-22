KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — To ensure smooth and safe travel for delegates attending the Asean Summit 2025 next week, Selangor police will implement special temporary traffic controls along key routes leading from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and the RMAF Subang air base.

In a statement, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said this will allow officers to monitor and manage traffic during specific dates and times as delegates move between the airports and their base during the summit.

He added that the measures are designed to keep traffic flowing smoothly and minimise disruptions during the busy summit period.

Delegation transfers from KLIA

When: May 25 (Noon to 11pm) and May 26 (Noon to 1pm)

Route: Starting from Bunga Raya Complex, via KLIA Highway Extension, KLIA Toll Plaza, Elite Highway, then onto Putrajaya, MEX Highway, and R&R Seri Kembangan

Delegation transfers from RMAF Subang air base

When: May 25 (11am to 2pm)

Route: From RMAF Subang via Monfort Road, Guthrie Corridor Expressway, Shah Alam Toll Plaza, NKVE Highway, Exit KM 22 NKVE onto North-South Highway, and the Selangor-Kuala Lumpur border (KM25.1)

Motorists are advised to expect some delays and cooperate with traffic police during these times.