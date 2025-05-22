KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The special power granted to the PKR president — which allows new members to contest in elections even if they have not completed a full year of membership — should be abolished, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli said last night.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the PKR deputy president said the concession has sparked dissatisfaction among grassroots members who have long toiled to build up the party and bring it to power.

“This is the voice of the grassroots directed at the President, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has been given the power to allow new members to contest in elections even if they have not been members for a full year.

“This exemption should be revoked and abolished. It’s embarrassing for the party. Do you agree? From now on, one must be a party member for at least five years before being eligible to contest,” he reportedly said during the Jelajah Hidupkan Idealisme Reformasi dalam Ujian Kuasa (HIRUK) programme in Johor Baru last night.

Expanding on his remarks, Rafizi questioned how a former MIC treasurer — referring to Datuk Seri R. Ramanan — was allowed to run for election after just six months in PKR.

He also pointed out that Ramanan was fielded in a parliamentary seat, appointed as a deputy minister in under two years, and is now contesting for the position of PKR vice-president.

“Loyal PKR members like us took years before we were given the opportunity to contest. If you’ve truly served the party selflessly and sincerely, I believe the grassroots will raise you up as an election candidate,” he was quoted as saying.

Rafizi, who is also the economy minister, said new members should first demonstrate loyalty to the party and serve for five years before being allowed to run in internal elections or on the PKR ticket.

He added that the measure is crucial to prevent the party from being flooded by opportunists who are more interested in positions or political gain than in genuine struggle.

“Others have struggled for the party during tough times, but when things get easy and the party is in power, these individuals emerge. Never allow such people to take over the party, because at this rate, that’s where things seem to be heading,” he added.