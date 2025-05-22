KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The police have received information about the intention of a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to organise a rally in the federal capital this Saturday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the organisers of the rally had given the information based on the provisions under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“Police have taken note of the notification of this rally and are still in the process of discussing it with the organisers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The media previously reported that the secretariat of the Malaysian NGO coalition was targeting more than 15,000 people to participate in the Himpunan Melayu Berdaulat (Sovereign Malay Rally) to be held near Sogo Complex here.

It was also reported that the rally is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm and aims to speak up on the eroding interests of the Malay-Muslims. — Bernama