SEREMBAN, May 22 — Negeri Sembilan recorded RM250.66 million in state revenue from January until yesterday, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the amount represents 42.48 per cent of this year’s revenue target of RM590 million and is higher than the figure recorded during the same period last year.

“Negeri Sembilan also attracted investments worth RM7.25 billion last year, which led to the creation of more than 4,600 job opportunities,” he said in his speech at the State Government’s 2024 Excellent Service Awards (APC), where 519 recipients were honoured today.

At the event, Aminuddin also launched the official logo for Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 (TMNS2026), which highlights three key tourism segments: beach tourism, ecotourism, and the cultural heritage of Adat Perpatih.

He said the TMNS2026 logo symbolises the state’s diverse attractions, including the beach resorts of Port Dickson, the lush rainforests at the tail end of the Titiwangsa Range which offer ecotourism experiences, and the iconic long-roof architecture representing the uniqueness of Adat Perpatih.

Aminuddin added that the selection of these tourism products aligns with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) campaign, which focuses on cultural richness, natural beauty, and Malaysia’s global appeal.

He emphasised the need to implement various strategic initiatives to achieve the target of 20 million tourist arrivals this year. These include stepping up international promotions through tourism expos, overseas sales missions, and partnerships with both domestic and international travel agents.

He also urged all civil servants in the state to serve as ambassadors for TMNS2026 and to continuously improve and reform work processes to enhance the quality of public service delivery. — Bernama