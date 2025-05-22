PORT DICKSON, May 22 — A man was killed when the four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle he was driving lost control and crashed at kilometre 2.8 of Jalan Pantai here yesterday.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said in the 2.30 am accident, the 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said the front seat passenger, in his 30s, sustained minor injuries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed they were travelling from Port Dickson to Kuala Lumpur. Upon reaching the location, the vehicle lost control, overturned, and spun several times before crashing into an electric pole, which broke upon impact.

“The vehicle veered off and struck a fence, causing the driver to be thrown from the vehicle and entangled in the fencing, he said in a statement tonight.

Maslan said the driver did not have a valid driving license and had four prior offences related to drugs and crime.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama