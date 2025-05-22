PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today officially launched a venture founded by technologist Datuk Pua Khein Seng, praising it as a great leap for Malaysia in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the global integrated circuit (IC) design industry.

Speaking at the official launch of MaiStorage Technology Sdn Bhd, Anwar said the venture would allow Malaysia to demonstrate its commitment to digital transformation — one of the regional bloc’s future priorities — during the 46th Asean Summit this weekend.

“Today’s launching definitely relates to what we will be addressing this weekend when we meet Asean leaders.

“Surely with this launch, we can showcase not just mere platitudes and pronouncements,” he said in his speech at Le Meridien Putrajaya here.

Widely regarded as “the father of USB drives,” Pua is both the founder and chief executive of MaiStorage.

MaiStorage — a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Phison Electronics Corporation — is currently spearheading efforts to push Malaysia towards the generative AI era and position the country as a potential powerhouse in the global integrated circuit (IC) design industry.

The venture, which included a technology transfer worth over RM1 billion, was previously one of the major highlights of the KL20 Summit held last year.

MORE TO COME