KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) consistently ensures equal rights for its women officers in advancing their careers within the commission, said its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said this is because he believes that women today are capable of being good leaders who are courageous in voicing their views and opinions in developing an organisation, society and the nation.

“Every woman in the MACC must have new spirit, hope, and aspirations that will become a legacy and example to others. A great woman is not great because she is perfect, but because she never stops striving to become better each day,” he was quoted as saying in an MACC Facebook post.

According to the post, Azam said this in his speech prior to officiating the 2025 MACC Women’s Day celebration held at the MACC Auditorium here yesterday, which was also attended by the chairman of the MACC branch of the Association of Wives and Women Civil Servants (PUSPANITA), Puan Sri Normah Mohd Zin, along with the MACC leadership.

Meanwhile, in her speech at the event, Normah expressed appreciation to all women officers of the MACC for their dedication in fulfilling their respective responsibilities.

“I hope this celebration can inspire and empower the vital role of women as leaders in the family, society and the nation,” she was quoted as saying in the same post.

The celebration also saw the presentation of the inaugural PUSPANITA MACC Srikandi Award 2025, which was awarded to MACC retiree Halimah Md Shariff.

The award was introduced to recognise the contributions and achievements of MACC women officers in terms of career, family development, personal character, and involvement in specific fields. — Bernama