ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 22 — A total of 442 religious schools in Johor, including those in critically dilapidated conditions, have undergone repairs costing over RM47 million from 2022 to 2025.

“For these repairs, priority was given to the safety aspects, including wirings, roofs and toilets, to ensure the welfare and safety of students and teachers,” State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting at Kota Iskandar here today.

He said this in reply to an oral question from Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup), who asked about the number of state religious schools that had received assistance for upgrading and repairs, as well as the total amount of allocation channelled to religious schools in the Kukup state constituency.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared, the Semerah state assemblyman, said 10 religious schools in the Kukup constituency have received repair assistance totalling RM779,934 since 2023.

He added that the applications for repairs by three religious schools in the Kukup constituency have been submitted to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

“Jakim recently held a workshop on applications for the maintenance and upgrading (of religious schools) together with the Islamic Education Division, Johor State Islamic Religious Department for applications for this year.

“As such, I wish to urge religious schools that are in dilapidated conditions and in need of repairs to make their applications through their respective District Islamic Education Office (PPID),” he said.

There are 575 state government religious schools and eight integrated religious primary schools in Johor. — Bernama